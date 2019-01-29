The Killing of Sister George launches at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate tonight

Anna Mitcham, Susie Hawthorne and Susan Earnshaw in The Killing of Sister George.
If you’re a fan of soap operas then the black comedy The Killing of Sister George will be right up your street.

Sister George is a beloved character on a radio soap opera, a nurse who cycles about the countryside singing hymns and doing good. In real life, the actress who plays the character is a gin-swigging tyrant in a long-term relationship with a woman whom she treats cruelly.

Due to low ratings, cutbacks and the actress’s increasingly bad behaviour, the BBC decide to kill off her character.

The Killing of Sister George is a timeless examination of the public and private lives of celebrities.

Catch the play at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from Tuesday, February 5 to 9. The Thursday night audience will be invited to join the cast in the bar after the show for a game in the style of Have I Got News for You.

Tabs Productions presents The Killing of Sister George as part of the theatre’s 70th anniversary rep season.

Tickets £22 (adult), £21 (concessions), £18 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk