The Manfreds launch Maximum Rhythm ‘n’ Blues tour in Derbyshire

Pioneers of British rhythm ‘n’ blues music The Manfreds kick off their autumn tour in Derbyshire with special guest Georgie Fame.

Original Manfred Mann singer Paul Jones and his 1966 replacement Mike d’Abo, along with founding members Mike Hugg and Tom McGuinness will be among the line-up at Buxton Opera House on October 17.

They will be accompanied by by drummer Rob Townsend, Marcus Cliffe and Simon Currie who joined when The Manfreds reformed in 1991.

Since forming in 1962, Manfred Mann have secured their place in the history of British pop music, with timeless hits such as ‘Do Wah Diddy’, ‘Pretty Flamingo’,‘Sha La La’, and of course, ‘5-4-3-2-1’, providing the soundtrack to generations of fans.

As well as performing their most loved songs, the 60s luminaries will also perform tracks that brought them success as individual artists, such as the Mike d’Abo penned ‘Handbags and Gladrags’ and the McGuinness Flint classic ‘When I’m Dead and Gone’

Their special guest on this autumn’s Maximum Rhythm ‘N’ Blues tour founded Georgie Fame & the Blue Flames. Georgie went on to achieve three UK number one singles ‘Yeh, Yeh’, ‘Get Away’ and ‘The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde’. ​﻿With his much-loved blend of jazz and rhythm & blues, Georgie Fame has consistently worked in the highest musical circles and has become an icon of the British music scene.

Tickets £30.50-£33.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk