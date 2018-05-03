The Tap Pack dancers tip their hats to The Rat Pack

Inspired by the talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr who formed the infamous ‘Rat Pack’, The Rat Pack is full of swing, witty banter and high energy tap performances.

You can catch several of Australia’s finest tap dancing performers in this show which heads for Buxton Opera House on May 23.

Winners of the 2016 Spirit of the Fringe at Edinburgh Fringe, The Tap Pack have more than 20 years of experience in musical theatre productions between them and know exactly how to deliver a new energy to a timeless style.

Expect slick suits, witty comedy and songs that range from Sinatra to Ed Sheeran in a cocktail of pure entertainment.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets range from £22 to £25. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk