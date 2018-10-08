The Trocks dance their way to Derbyshire with sassy spoofs on classical ballet

Multi-award winning all-male company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo has danced into the UK for their first tour in three years.

Hailing from New York, the company has been delighting audiences for more than 40 years with its fabulous sense of fun and flawless dance.

The Trocks, as they are affectionately known, specialise in sassy spoofs and hilarious homages to classical ballet and modern dance.

Each of the 18 dancers transform into two personas, both male and female.

The company will be performing at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, October 13. Tickets from £30 to £38. Call 01298 72190 or go to https://www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk