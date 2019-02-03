Are you ready for the Siren Of Death at National Justice Museum

Cocktails and Crime: The Siren Of Death is to take place at The National Justice Museum, Nottingham, on February 15, from 7pm.

The year is 1941. You are invited by local philanthropist Sophia Van Krimpen to an elegant cocktail party in the Shire Hall to raise money for the Nottingham Spitfire Fund. Guests include Chief Constable of Nottingham Police Athelstan Horn Popkess, Boots Factory foreman Albert Finney and Nottingham Military Hospital Nurse Penny Jenkins.

It is set to be an evening of fun, funding and frivolity until the dreaded sound of the air raid siren fills the room. The Siren of Death.

Enjoy a cocktail on arrival before visiting the museum’s darkest corners on the hunt for your killer. You can also enjoy a drink at the bar, if the tension gets too much.

Tickets are just £21.95.

To book your tickets, visit www.nationaljusticemuseum.org.uk The event is for those aged 18 and over.