Award-winning comic Christie’s latest show comes to the area

Bridget Christie bring his her latest stand-up comedy tour to Derby Theatre on May 22 and Sheffield Crucible on June 4-5.

The multi-award winning and highly acclaimed comedian has been hitting the road in recent weeks with her brand new show What Now?

Brexit. Trump. Nuclear apocalypse. Environmental catastrophe. Is rolling news affecting your ability to enjoy the simple things in life?

There has to be another way of living that is more enjoyable than this. But can Bridget find it?

Bridget’s last show, the hugely critically acclaimed Brexit show Because You Demanded It, completely sold out its 21-night Leicester Square Theatre run and subsequent UK tour.

It won Best Show at the comedy industry Chortle Awards 2017, and was The Guardian’s No.1 Comedy of 2016.

For ticket information on the tour, go to www.bridgetchristie.co.uk