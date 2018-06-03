Bard gets the Oddsocks treatment in open air performances

editorial image

Theatre favourites Oddsocks return to give their own take on The Tempest at Markeaton Park Craft Village, Derby, from June 14-16.

Shakespeare’s tale of illusion and revenge is brought vividly to life in Oddsocks’ musical sci-fi adaptation.

On board the spaceship, you will find Prospero, an ageing astronaut, his fearless daughter Miranda and a host of madcap aliens, some of whom have murder on their mind.

Prepare for launch and take one small step for man, one giant leap for Shakespeare.

Tickets are £18. Concessions for under 16s are £15. Call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk