Belper Musical Theatre is ready to tackle Sister Act at two venues

It’s time to rock the pews as Belper Musical Theatre gets ready to perform the hit musical Sister Act.

Following the success of recent productions Legally Blonde and Guys and Dolls, the award-winning local theatre group is excited to bring the relatively new musical Sister Act to a stage near you.

Sister Act is a feelgood musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film. Featuring an original and infectious score by Tony and multi-Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, The Little Mermaid and Enchanted) this is guaranteed to be one show that will have you singing along and grooving in the aisles.

The show is a hilarious and heart-warming tribute to the universal power of friendship, with wise-cracking diva Deloris Van Cartier using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the failing church choir – while in witness protection disguised as a nun.

Directed by Becky Pearcy, under the musical direction of Dave Adey and choreographed by Becky Pearcy and Fiona Carratu, the talented local cast has been working hard for several months to perfect this funny and funky musical.

The lead role is in the hands of Jen Lewis. Supporters of Belper Musical Theatre will recognise Jen as the director of several recent shows from the company and the lead from Calamity Jane, Anything Goes and Annie Get Your Gun.

Belper Musical Theatre will be performing Sister Act at two venues. Tickets for the run at Derby Guildhall (available from www.derbylive.co.uk or by phoning 01332 255800) have nearly sold out (February 14-17) and ticket sales are going well for the run at Belper Community Theatre at Belper School (February 21-24).

Tickets for the Belper show can be booked online via www.belpermusicaltheatre.co.uk or by phoning 01773 856190.