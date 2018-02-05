Big hugs galore when Teletubbies hit the stage

Youngsters can enjoy the world premiere production of the first ever Teletubbies stage show when it comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on March 2-3.

The iconic, world-famous Teletubbies, celebrating their 20th anniversary, are to star in their first-ever live theatre show, Big Hugs, created especially for the youngest audience.

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a captivating stage show full of love, laughter, music and “Big Hugs,” as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world, which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.

Young audiences will have the opportunity to join in and enjoy features from the TV series along with brand new songs by BAFTA award-winning composer, Mani Svavarsson.

Teletubbies Live has been created and adapted for the stage by Richard Lewis, who has also created and directed the hugely successful Peppa Pig Live shows. The show is produced by leading children’s theatre team, Fiery Light, in collaboration with licensor DHX Brands.

Featuring full-sized Teletubbies characters, bright colours, puppetry, movement, songs and actions, Teletubbies Live is the perfect show for introducing young children to the fun and magic of theatre.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.