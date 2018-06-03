Blast from the past in comedian’s latest show

Patrick Monahan is to visit Derby Theatre on Saturday, June 10, from 8pm.

Monahan’s new stand-up show - Rewind Selector 90s - is about what life was like growing up in Britain during the 1990s as an Irish/Iranian immigrant whose family had come over from Iran a decade earlier.

As identity cards and Cool Britannia were being introduced, Monahan found himself on the periphery as a teenager - trying to blend in but ending up with all the other ethnic groups. Rewind Selector 90s is about identity, fitting in and enjoying the decade.

Patrick Monahan is adored by his audiences everywhere.

He performs all over the UK and Europe and has appeared in far-flung hotspots including Dubai, Bahrain and Costa Rica. He is very much in demand performing literally hundreds of shows a year.

Call the box office on 01332 593939.