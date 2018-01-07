Bowie in the spotlight of tour-de-force show at Derby Theatre

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads is a tour-de-force solo show being performed at Derby Theatre on January 15 and 16.

Fresh from a highly acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, and following a successful UK tour and London run, From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads, Adrian Berry’s acclaimed sell-out production which tells the tale of a young

David Bowie obsessive, is embarking on a new UK tour this spring.

Celebrating David Bowie, one of the greatest musical figures of all time, this production has now played over 100 performances to Bowie fans plus delighted and enthralled audiences.

Martin, a young man who lives in a small Northamptonshire village, struggles with mental health issues. When he receives an unexpected gift on his 18th birthday, he goes to London following his obsession with Bowie where he is propelled on a surreal and thrilling journey. He performs on the stage where Ziggy Stardust was born, finds himself in Bowie’s bedroom, and is led on a treasure trail to discover the truth about himself and his family.

What follows will change his life forever...

Director and writer Adrian Berry said: “When we started thinking about the show originally in 2015, our ambitions were to maybe do a short run in a London fringe theatre, 50 seats or so. Now, over 100 performances later, to be playing such beautiful and big houses at some of the most prestigious venues in the country, is more than we ever dreamt of. The response has been unexpected but hugely welcome. It’s still very recently that David passed away, so we hope we are serving his legacy in the best possible way.”

With a blistering soundtrack, and nods to Bowie’s heroes and influences, From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads is a theatrical road movie, thrillingly evoking Bowie’s London. The production features Alex Walton (the lead actor in Suede’s Bowie homage Night Thoughts film) and the voice of comedian Rob Newman as Bowie.

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads is recommended for age 12-plus. Tickets are £14 (concessions £12). For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk