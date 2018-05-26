Brace of entertaining, thought-provoking plays from Mikron

Mikron Theatre Company’s productions Get Well Soon and Revolting Women are touring the region.

The former can can be seen at Shardlow’s Clock Warehouse aon Saturday, June 9, at 1pm, and the latter at Nottingham Road & District Allotment Association, Highfield Lane, Chaddesden, from 7.30pm on the same day.

In Get Well Soon, all is not well at St. Monica’s Hospital. They’re on life support; facing bugs, bed-blockers and a battle to save A and E.

Hospital boss Simon talks the talk but can he walk the walk? His dad’s had a stroke and his daughter’s in revolt. Now hungry businesses, with an eye on profits, are after a slice of the action…

70 years ago, Nye Bevan gave us free healthcare for all. Can his dream survive the demands and pressures of the 21st century? Can Simon find a cure for his family troubles? Can Nurse Danuta save the day with her pastries and proverbs?

With tunes, transfusions and titters, join Mikron as they make a surgical strike on the state of our NHS.

Playwright Ged Cooper is writing for Mikron for the first time and has had a great time getting her teeth into Get Well Soon: “I love Mikron’s theatrical style; lively and accessible, with a social conscience. You laugh a lot at a Mikron play, but then you go away and think, so I was thrilled when they asked me to write about the NHS on its 70th birthday.

“I had so many ideas whirling round my head; I feel so strongly about the NHS, a uniquely British achievement, that to research and write about it was an honour and privilege - and great fun!”

Marianne McNamara is Mikron’s artistic director, and explains why the NHS is a classic Mikron show: “Get Well Soon celebrates the fantastic NHS in its 70th year. We’ve commissioned a show that is packed with original music that celebrates and highlights the importance of this unique British institution.

“The NHS is dear to my heart, I doubt that there is anyone in the United Kingdom that hasn’t benefited from it and it’s free. We are so lucky and there is so much to celebrate. I hope it will continue for many years to come.”

Revolting Women tells the suffrage story through the eyes of a less well-known Pankhurst, Sylvia, who fought for the vote alongside working women in the East End.

Sylvia meets Lettie and they push together to parliament, to bend the ear of the cabinet. A story of absolute commitment or dangerous obsession?

Full of political satire, song and more suffrage societies than you can shake a stick at, Revolting Women unravels a contentious and momentous movement in history.

Marianne McNamara explains why she has commissioned Revolting Women: “Sylvia was a radical socialist suffragist, she aligned herself with the women of East End London recognising the need for working class men and women to have a voice in parliament and a vote. 100 years on, there is still so much inequality between men and women, between the rich and the poor and sadly the story remains relevant.”

Vashti Maclachlan, writer of Revolting Woman, added: “Revolting Women came out of my interest in Sylvia Pankhurst’s story but I discovered along the way a campaign full of militant deeds and words, yes, but also one full of friendship, wit and humour, ripe for representation on a Mikron stage.”

For more on both of these outdoors productions, see www.mikron.org.uk

Photo credit: Peter Boyd Photography