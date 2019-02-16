Catch cult musical when it comes to the area

The Rocky Horror Show comes to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from February 18-23 and then Nottingham Theatre Royal, from August 28-September 1.

See Blue singer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James as you’ve never seen him before when he plays a transvestite in the Nottingham run of this cult musical.

Duncan, who played the title role in Jack and the Beanstalk in Derby Arena’s panto at Christmas, is cast as Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter.

West End star Stephen Webb plays the role in Sheffield.

Duncan said: “Frank is such an iconic role, it’s an honour to be able to play him and a role that I have always wanted to do.”

Kristian Lavercombe reprises his role as Riff Raff, after more than 1300 performances and Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton plays Janet.

For Sheffield tickets, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk; for Nottingham tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk.

Photo by Johan Persson.