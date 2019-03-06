Check out Buddy Holly musical at Long Eaton's Duchess Theatre

The rock and roll musical Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story is to make a return to the Duchess Theatre in Long Eaton from March 11-16.

The show is being staged to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the fateful plane crash in which Buddy Holly, Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens and their pilot lost their lives.

The show will be produced by Amici Productions in association with Rotary Club of Church Wilne.

Amici Productions last performed the show in September 2017 to sell out audiences and rave reviews, raising more than £10,000 for charity and hopes to raise a similar amount this time.

Buddy tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

For ticket availability, you can call 01332 875350 or click here for more details.

