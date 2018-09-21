Check out new companion piece to classic play at Derby Theatre

Don’t miss your chance to see Abi being performed at Derby Theatre from September 29-October 20.

Written by Atiha Sen Gupta and directed by Sarah Brigham, this is a contemporary companion piece to Abigail’s Party, Mike Leigh’s classic play which will be running at the theatre at the same time.

It’s been more than 40 years since Mike Leigh’s gauche hostess Beverly slow-danced her way into theatrical history, but what happened to Abigail? Derby Theatre and the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch have joined forces to commission

Abi, a contemporary response to the classic comedy Abigail’s Party.

Abi is the story of 15-year-old Abisheera (Abi for short), the granddaughter of Abigail. After one of her regular visits to see her grandmother in hospital, Abi decides to throw her one last party, convinced it will get her beloved Nan

back on her feet. But as she tries to clear her head and her grandmother’s flat, family secrets begin to surface. Will Abigail’s past threaten Abi’s already fragile present?

Abi is a fresh new piece of writing, the latest in Derby Theatre’s RETOLD series and is written by Atiha Sen Gupta (Skins, Holby City), one of Britain’s exciting new writers (following Penelope RETOLD by Caroline Horton, JOAN

written and directed by Lucy Skilbeck and Jinny RETOLD by Jane Wainwright).

RETOLD is a series of new one-woman plays from some of the most sensational female voices in contemporary theatre today which aim to crack open the classics and see the story afresh from the perspective of a female character.

For more

information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or go online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Abi is recommended for ages 14-plus and Abigail’s Party is recommended for ages 11-plus.

Photo by Mark Sepple