If you are looking for some panto fun, Mansfield Palace Theatre is the place to head for this week.

Mansfield Hospital’s Theatre Troupe (MHTT) is back at the venue for its annual family production and this year’s offering is Cinderella, running until February 3.

Written by Alan P Frayn, the MHTT production is being performed nightly from 7.15pm with an additional Saturday matinee from 2.15pm.

For ticket details, call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk