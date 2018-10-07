Come As You Are tour reaches Derby Theatre this week

Camden People’s Theatre presents the Come As You Are Tour when it comes to Derby Theatre from October 12-14.

In 2017, Camden People’s Theatre staged Come As You Are, a festival celebrating trans, non-binary and gender-queer identities: this year, for the first time ever, CPT will tour a host of artists, including some of the festival highlights, to venues across the UK with shows that explode and explore ideas around gender and sexuality, searching the rubble for answers, and passing the mic to the lesser heard voices of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

Each festival will be headlined by the award-winning show Bullish, created by the team behind the smash hit Joan, alongside two other performances.

Come As You Are hopes to build lasting relationships between the venues and their local LGBTQIA+ community through accompanying activity including a scratch night featuring local LGBTQIA+ artists and a panel discussion.

Festival headliner Bullish is the story of Theseus and the Minotaur re-molded and transformed by Milk Presents. A gender fierce ensemble of hopers and renegades pass, pack and blag their way out of the Labyrinth, re-defining the myths that shape our identity. The Minotaur, a creature who is half-man and half-bull, lives alone within a complex and cavernous Labyrinth. Feared by society they are used as a threat against the enemies of Crete and are left to their solitary existence. That is until Theseus arrives, a young warrior set on killing the minotaur at all costs. This is a tale of treachery, power and love, hell bent on not taming the minotaur within.

For more on what’s in store, see www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.