Dara hits the stage again later this year at Royal Concert Hall

Dara O’Briain will be performing his new show Voice of Reason at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on June 1-2.

Catch one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, as he goes back to his day job as a world class stand up comedian.

Dara will be returning to the stage in 2018 with his eagerly awaited brand new stand-up show.

This is the chance to see one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today back in his natural environment.

As well as his adept comedic work, Dara is one of the most in demand faces on British TV as host of BBC Two’s hugely successful Mock The Week, Stargazing Live, Robot Wars and Dave’s Go8Bit.

The shows start at 8pm. Tickets are £23. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.