Derby Arena to present more Pan-to fun next Christmas as details of next festive show are announced

Derby LIVE and Little Wolf Entertainment are inviting audience on an awfully big adventure over Christmas 2019 as a brand-new swashbuckling pantomime sets sail for Derby Arena.

Peter, Tinker Bell, Wendy and a very odd looking woman, who refuses to grow up, are in for a high-flying action-packed adventure.

The lost boys and musical mermaids will take on some very potty pirates and the most dastardly villain of them all – Captain Hook.

The team behind Beauty and the Beast and Jack and the Beanstalk are back to fly audiences to magical Neverland. With spectacular effects, barrel loads of laughs, jokes that grab you hook, line and sinker, and more than a sprinkling of fairy dust, this promises to be the perfect Pan-to.

Peter Pan will be on stage at Derby Arena from Saturday, December 7, 2019 until Saturday, January 4, 2020. Tickets are priced from £14.75 with concessions, group, school and family tickets available. You can save £2 when you book before October 31, with other savings available.

It’s never too soon to get tickets for this festive family treat. Showgoers can book now for the best seats in the house at great prices with our panto early bird rate.

Tickets are still available for this year’s panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, on stage at Derby Arena until Saturday, January 5, 2019. Tickets are priced from £14.75 with concessions, group, school and family tickets available.

Call the sales and information centre on 01332 255800, pick seats online at derbylive.co.uk, or book in person at the Assembly Rooms, Market Place, Derby.