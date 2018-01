The Haunting, by Hugh Jones and Charles Dickens, will be performed at Nottingham’s Lace Market Theatre, from January 15-20.

This is a terrifying tale based on a collection of short ghost stories by Dickens.

A young book dealer is sernt to a secluded, crumbling old mansion to catalogue a collection of rare and antique books. While there, a sinister secret is unearthed that will change lives forever.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 9507201.