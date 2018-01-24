Disney ice spectacular is heading for Nottingham venue

Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favourite Disney stories when Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from April 18-22.

This action-packed ice spectacular showcases beloved characters from Disney•Pixar’s Cars, Toy Story 3, Disney’s The Little Mermaid and the Academy Award-winning Frozen. Plus, don’t miss the chance to warm up alongside Disney On Ice stars at the Fit to Dance pre-show.

Get ready to enter a dazzling world of Disney magic, live on ice where Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney●Pixar’s Cars perform high-speed stunts and race across the ice like you’ve never seen before. Be amazed and join Ariel as she dives into the underwater kingdom of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and other favorites from the Toy Story gang as they try and escape from Sunnyside Daycare in one of their most daring adventure ever from Disney●Pixar’s Toy Story 3 – proving that the toys are back in town! Then enter the wintery world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa from the BAFTA and Academy Award winning and number one animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen.

Join Anna as she embarks on an epic journey with the hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff to find her sister, the magical Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

Even before this magical journey begins, Disney fans will get moving and shaking alongside Disney On Ice stars during the new, high-energy Fit To Dance pre-show to get the crowd fit and active whilst having fun!

“Worlds of Enchantment connects classic and new Disney stories,” says producer Kenneth Feld. “Audiences will be blown away in Radiator Springs when they encounter the unforgettable crew of animated cars, built to scale and live on ice. They will see their all-time favorites like The Little Mermaid and discover world of Arendelle with Frozen.”

From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, see some of your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life in Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment!

Family package tickets are now available for selected shows.

For more, call the box office on 0843 373 3000 or go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com