Dates for the Doctor Dolittle tour have been cancelled, including a visit to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal later this year.

The current UK touring production of the musical will close on Saturday, January 26.

Ticket holders for the cancelled tour dates at the Theatre Royal Nottingham (April 9-20) will be offered a full refund.

Customers are advised to contact the venue’s box office for more details on 0115 989 5555.