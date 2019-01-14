Don’t miss comic McCaffrey’s first UK solo tour

Cheeky comic Paul McCaffrey is coming to Nottingham Glee Club on March 7.

After high-profile support slots for some of the biggest stand-ups in the country in recent years, he is set for his first solo tour, I Thought I’d Have Grown Out Of This By Now.

Paul is in his 40s, but can’t get used to it. This state of affairs, however, is the same for many in his generation it would seem, and so Paul’s show is all about how he and his peers are adapting (or not) to the immense changes that age is bringing. Want to party all night? You can’t, your body can’t handle it. Fancy a dance? No, you’ll have a heart attack.

Time for an all-day drinking session? Yes, but only if it’s drinking Horlicks.

For more, see www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

Photo credit: Brian J Ritchie