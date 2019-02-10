Don’t miss modern classic Skellig at Nottingham Playhouse next month

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the full cast for the stage adaptation of award-winning children’s book Skellig.

The show will be directed by Lisa Blair, fresh from her acclaimed revival of Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem.

Michael’s (Sam Swann) life has been turned upside down. Not only has he had to move across town to an old crumbling house, but now the 12-year-old’s little sister has fallen seriously ill after being born prematurely.

Lonely, fed up and frightened, Michael begins to explore his new surroundings, including the derelict shed at the bottom of the garden where he makes an unusual discovery. Behind the piles of dust-covered junk, Michael discovers Skellig (Edward Harrison), a strange, emaciated creature hidden among the debris.

Together, with his new friend Milna (played by Kate Okello), Michael decides to help Skellig by keeping him hidden while he returns to full health. But with his school friends, Coot (Tanya Vital) and Leakey (Lauren Waine) growing suspicious, will he succeed? And can the mysterious creature help him in return?

Michael’s mother, played by local actor and Nottingham Playhouse Amplify member Tina Harris, and Michael’s father played by Simon Darwen are joined on stage by Philip Correia, who plays their real estate agent Mr. Stone. Luke Grant, who starred in Nottingham Playhouse’s Wreck, plays Michael’s science teacher Rasputin.

Taking on a number of roles including narrator and student Lucy Carr is Gillian Kirkpatrick.

Following the success of Holes in the 2018 programme, artistic director Adam Penford has continued his programming of titles aimed at schools and family audiences.

This family-friendly production retells David Almond’s modern classic through a hauntingly beautiful theatre adaptation. Winner of the Whitbread Children’s Book of the Year and Carnegie Medal, Skellig captures the imagination of both adults and children, taking them on a journey of friendship and self-discovery suitable for those aged eight and up.

Adam said: “I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Skellig. Having heard Lisa’s plans for the production it will be visually stunning and hugely inventive. David Almond’s modern classic is a beautiful story which will capture the imagination of audiences of all ages.”

Skellig runs from March 22 through to April 7.

Tickets are priced £30.50-£8.50.

For more information about Nottingham Playhouse visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk