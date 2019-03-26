Enjoy a famous pair of joyful anthems in Derby Bach Choir’s latest concert at Derby Cathedral

Derby Bach Choir’s latest concert is not to be missed when it takes place on Saturday, April 6, at Derby Cathedral, starting at 7.30pm.

The main work, which Derby Bach Choir first performed ten years ago, is Lauda Creatoris, written by composer Richard Roddis, who is also the choir’s conductor.

It is a fusion of the Canticle of the Creatures of St. Francis of Assisi with the poems of Gerard Manley Hopkins, to create an evocative sound landscape.

The concert also features Zadok The Priest and I Was Glad, the joyful anthems by Handel and Parry respectively, and the girls of Derby’s Voices will feature with pieces from their own repertoire to complete the programme.

The concert is conducted by Richard Roddis and will feature the Derby Bach Orchestra, led by Derek Williams

Tickets cost from £5-£20, accompanied children under 16s are free and can be bought from Foulds Music Shop, 40 Irongate, Derby DE1 3GA, on 01332 344842, or you click here for tickets or more information on the choir and the concert.

Photo copyright: Andy Clarke