Enjoy a Nice evening of comedy in Barbara’s latest show

There will be laughs galore when Barbara Nice hits the stage in the Derby Theatre Studio on Friday, June 22, starting at 8pm.

Experience some acclaimed character comedy, courtesy of Phoenix Nights actress and comedian Janice Connolly.

This will be a playful, life-affirming show for those aged 14 and over, including the chance to win a prize off Barbara’s raffle table.

Tickets to see Barbara Nice in action are £14.50 (£12.50 concessions) and are available from the box office on 01332 593939 or you can go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk