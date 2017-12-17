Ex-EastEnders star heads cast of Menopause the Musical

All-singing, all-dancing comedy Menopause the Musical is returning to Chesterfield.

This hilarious celebration of women and ‘The Change’ brings together four women at a department store sale, who on first appearance have nothing in common.

However, the sale of a black lace bra stimulates female heart to hearts on hot flushes, night sweats, memory loss, chocolate binges, not enough sex, too much sex and plastic surgery.

Cheryl Fergison, best known as George Michael super-fan Heather Trott in EastEnders, is joined by Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and comedienne Hilary O’Neil from television’s Copy Cats.

Menopause the Musical will be staged at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on March 9, 2018.

Tickets £27. Contact 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk