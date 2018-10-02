Extra stand-up show for Romesh at Nottingham venue next year

A second date has been added to comedian Romesh Ranganathan’s stay at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall next year, due to public demand.

He will now bring his new stand-up show The Cynic’s Mixtape to the city centre venue on September 20-21.

Fresh from The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, A League Of Their Own and Judge Romesh, he’s putting showbiz aside to deliver a carefully-curated selection of all the things he has found unacceptable since his last tour, including why trying to save the environment is a scam and why none of us are truly free.

Romesh’s cynicism has become his trademark, but since being nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2013 Edinburgh Comedy Awards, this deadpan humour has become one of Britain’s most respected and popular comics.

Now, though, it’s time for the Asian Provocateur to return to his stand-up roots for a while – there’s things he needs to point out, discuss and have a good moan about. Care to join him?

For ticket availability, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Rich Hardcastle