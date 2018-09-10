Family fun with Nativity! The Musical

Simon Lipkin and Charlie Brooks are to star in Nativity! The Musical when it comes to the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, from November 21-25.

Simon Lipkin will be returning as Mr Poppy. He played Nicky and Trekkie Monster in the original London cast of Avenue Q at the Noël Coward Theatre. His other West End credits include Guys and Dolls at the Phoenix Theatre, Lonny in the original London cast of Rock of Ages and Barlow in I Can’t Sing at the London Palladium. Simon will also star in Nativity Rocks, the fourth film in the Nativity series, which is to be released in November.

Charlie Brooks is best known for playing Janine Butcher in EastEnders. She won the 2011 Christmas special of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and the 12th series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. Her previous theatre credits include A Streetcar Named Desire at the Leicester Curve Theatre, Beautiful Thing at the Arts Theatre and on UK tour and most recently starred in the world premiere of Monogamy at London’s Park Theatre.

Every child in every school has one Christmas wish, to star in a nativity, and at St Bernadette’s School they’ve decided to mount a musical version.

Join teacher Mr Maddens and his crazy assistant Mr Poppy as they struggle with hilarious children, and a whole lot of sparkle and shine to make everyone’s Christmas wish come true. Featuring all of your favourite singalong songs from the smash-hit films including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth and One Night One Moment. Nativity! The Musical promises to be the perfect feel-good comedy for all the family.

Written and directed by Debbie Isitt with music and lyrics by Nicky Ager and Debbie Isitt, Nativity! The Musical is choreographed by Andrew Wright, designed by David Woodhead, with lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision and orchestrations by George Dyer.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Richard Davenport