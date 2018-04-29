Feast of new writing to be presented in Belper

Mixed Up! An Evening of New Writing is to be directed by Richard Platt and takes place at the Strutts Centre, Derby Road, Belper, from May 31-June 2.

Mixed Up! is a celebration of comedy and drama showcasing the work of new writers, carefully selected from recent script submissions to create this new piece of theatre. Come along for a great night of entertainment.

Tickets are £10 are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/mardehenproductions

Marde Hen Productions is a community theatre company based in Derbyshire formed in 2012 by a group of enthusiastic people with the sole purpose of producing exciting and innovative theatre by new writers.

They are always looking for new play submissions, actors, and crew to create memorable theatre in the UK.