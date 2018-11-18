Fun for all the family when Dear Santa is performed at Nottingham Theatre Royal

There is family fun in store at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal when the popular show Dear Santa drops in from November 29 to December 1, providing Christmas entertainment for under sevens

What better way to celebrate Christmas than with author Rod Campbell’s festive story Dear Santa.

From the author of the popular children’s book Dear Zoo, Dear Santa is packed with Christmas songs and lots of audience participation. There is also the chance to meet and receive an exclusive Christmas gift from Santa himself.

Dear Santa tells the story of Santa’s determination to deliver the most fantastic Christmas present to Sarah. But things don’t go well, and he doesn’t get it right straight away! With the help of his cheeky Elf, he finally settles on something ‘perfect’, just in time for Christmas Eve.

Rod Campbell’s Dear Santa is the perfect introduction to theatre for those aged 2-7 years old and is sure to be one Christmas present children and parents alike will never forget.

For tickets and more show details, call 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk