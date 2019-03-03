Get On Your Feet at Theatre Royal Nottingham when hit musical comes to area later this year

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 8, to see Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s smash-hit musical On Your Feet! at Theatre Royal Nottingham from September 16-21.

On Your Feet! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom.

This exhilarating musical features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don’t Want To Lose You Now and 1-2-3.

It is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

For tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Photo credit: Pim Hendriksen