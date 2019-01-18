Get your tickets today for Rob Beckett’s extra tour date at Royal Concert Hall

Tickets are on sale now for an extra tour date that Rob Beckett has added at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

He will now appear there on Wednesday, November 6, in addition to the original date of Friday, November 8, as part of his Wallop tour of the UK.

It’s been a busy few years for the Mouth of the South and he’s coming to see you to fill you in and make you laugh.

Host of BBC One’s All Together Now and team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats. He is also the star of BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two’s Mock The Week, ITV’s Play To The Whistle, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and Sky’sA League of Their Own.

He is also a host of Dave’s podcast, The Magic Sponge, alongside Jimmy Bullard and Ian Smith.

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9895555 or see www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Matt Crockett