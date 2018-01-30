Hansel And Gretel will be Christmas 2018 production at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre’s main family festive production for the end of 2018 is to be Hansel And Gretel.

Running from November 30, 2018-January 5, 2019, follow the trail of breadcrumbs into the woods for a deliciously festive treat for all ages.

The production will be adapted by Mike Kenny and directed by Sarah Brigham.

With plenty of original music, heaps of colourful costumes and talented team of actor-musicians, Hansel And Gretel will prove to be a mouthwatering show.

For more on the show, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or you can call the box office at Derby Theatre on 01332 593939.