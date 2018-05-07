Heartwarming family show is coming to Derby Theatre later this month

Rufus Longbottom and the Space Rabbit is a family show that is beginning a UK tour at Derby Theatre on May 21-22.

Filament Theatre has worked with over 600 Key Stage Two children across Derbyshire, Oxfordshire and East London to make Rufus Longbottom and the Space Rabbit.

Together, they have created the characters and story of the space rabbit who falls to Earth, combining ideas from each school to create a show that the children can be proud to be a part of.

This heartwarming new show is the story of a friendship between an elderly care home resident and a rabbit from space. Performer and sound-artist Lula Mebrahtu will be using ‘Mi.Mu’ gloves to manipulate the live, multi-part harmony singing with just the wave of her hands, giving the Rabbit a truly magical and other worldly dimension.

Rufus Longbottom and the Space Rabbit combines physical theatre, music and on-stage sound design with storytelling and puppetry in a magical adventure of hope and belonging.

Mi.Mu Gloves are wireless, sensor-enabled gloves for creating and performing music through movement and gesture. The gloves are a fusion of textiles and electronic sensors. Combined with dedicated gesture detection and mapping software, the Mi.Mu gloves offer a new and flexible approach to the control of music and visuals with intuitive human movement. Users experience a dramatic shift in their perceptions of music performance and composition as the technology fades away and what used to be a barrier to entry becomes an enabler of creative freedom.

Filament is led by composer/lyricist Osnat Schmool, and director Sabina Netherclift. Combining rich vocal harmonies and movement, they create original, dynamic music theatre. Their aim is to bring original music theatre to a wide audience by working with partners and presenting work in both theatres and non-traditional public spaces.

For tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo by Claire Shovelton