Here’s a show to make families Smile this weekend

Families will not want to miss a performance of the show Smile, taking place on Sunday, November 11, at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre.

Presented by MishMash Productions, Smile is told through magical, theatrical chamber music and performed by exceptional musicians. The show takes the audience on a delightful musical adventure and is aimed at children aged 3 – 6 years and their families.

Smile is based on the book Augustus and His Smile, written and illustrated by Catherine Rayner and published by Little Tiger Press. Approximately 40 minutes long with no interval, Smile is an award winning piece of theatrical chamber music developed for audiences of children.

Performances are at 11.30am and 2pm with an additional Smile workshop running between 1pm and 2pm on the day.

Performed by a trio of professional musicians, Smile tells the story of Augustus the tiger and his search for his smile, featuring a range of chamber music from Bach to Bartok, as well as original pieces devised by the ensemble. The music and the musicians combine with magical intuitive design and direction to bring this enchanting story to life for the very youngest audience members.

Call the box office for ticket information and availability on 0115 8467777 or see www.lakesidearts.org.uk Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography