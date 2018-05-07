Hit musical is on its way to Theatre Royal

Legally Blonde The Musical is coming to Nottingham.

EastEnders’ Rita Simons, Lucie Jones, who represented the UK in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, and Bill Ward, star of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, will star in a major new UK touring production of the smash-hit Broadway and West End musical Legally Blonde The Musical at the Theatre Royal from May 15-19.

Legally Blonde The Musical also has two dogs in the cast, a Chihuahua called Bruiser and another called Rufus, a big, brutish, dog that only its mother could love! In Nottingham, Horace, a three-year-old bulldog from Sutton-in-Ashfield, who won the role following open auditions earlier in the year, will play Rufus.

Legally Blonde The Musical is an all singing, all dancing romantic comedy, and a fun-filled, feel-good pink fest. College sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods, doesn’t take no for an answer. When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School. Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style.

Based on the Reese Witherspoon film, Legally Blonde The Musical earned seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk Award nominations during its Broadway run. In the UK, it was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards winning three including Best New Musical, and was nominated for eight Whatsonstage Awards winning four including Best Musical.

Tickets are £16-£42.50 plus discounts for members, Under 16s, Go Card Holders and Groups.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Robert Workman