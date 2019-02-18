Hits galore as Madness musical comes to Belper

Madness fans won’t want to miss the hit musical Our House when it is performed at Belper Community Theatre, from February 20-23 and March 1-2.

Belper Musical Theatre’s latest show is packed with hits made famous by the beloved British band.

The show includes a collection of Madness hits including Baggy Trousers, Driving In My Car, It Must Be Love and of course Our House.

Tim Firth’s cheekily clever script gives us two stories for the price of one - following the parallel lives of ‘Good Joe’ and ‘Bad Joe’ as he deals with what life throws at him following one key decision.

See www.belpermusicaltheatre.co.uk for more.