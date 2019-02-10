Horrible Histories hits the stage as latest shows reach Nottingham venue

Horrible Histories: Live On Stage is not to be missed when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal, from February 26-March 2.

Don’t miss the chance to catch the Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians in two hilarious shows featuring eye-popping 3D special effects.

In Terrible Tudors, take a trip through the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth and hear the legend (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors.

Find out the fate of Henry’s headless wives and his punch-up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as it sails into the audience.

Awful Egyptians invites you to meet the fascinating Pharaohs, gasp at the power of the pyramids and discover the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt. Based on the best-selling collection of Terry Deary books, this is history with the nasty bits left in.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Mark Douet