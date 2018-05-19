It’s going to be a Blue Christmas as star Duncan heads panto cast at Derby Arena

Blue singer, West End performer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James is to headline this year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at Derby Arena, playing the title role.

Duncan was most recently seen playing the role of Ryan in the popular Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks. He achieved significant success in the role, being nominated for Most Popular Newcomer for the 2016 NTA’s and was nominated for Best Newcomer for the 2017 Soap Awards.

Talking about the announcement Duncan said: “I’m delighted to be playing Jack at Derby Arena this Christmas, It’s going to be a giant adventure and I’m really looking forward to getting to know the City.Panto is always such a great, uplifting experience, and I know this is going to be a lovely show with a great heart to it. Plus after Hollyoaks it’s going to be great to be goodie again! “

Duncan was born an entertainer, starring in school productions and starting his professional career working at Haven holiday camp, where he met his soon to be bandmates Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa. In 2001 he exploded onto the scene with pop group Blue and amassed huge commercial success, racking up forty Number One singles worldwide, three Number One UK albums and sales of over 16 million records.

In 2005 Duncan launched a successful acting and TV career. He starred in the hit musical Chicago, the West End production of Legally Blonde at the Savoy Theatre and the UK tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Duncan has presented numerous TV shows including The National Lottery, T4 and GMTV’s Entertainment Today, Soapstar Superstar, Capital FM’s Party in the Park, City Hospital and The Clothes Show. He also competed in ITV’s Dancing On Ice where he became a finalist.

Duncan made his pantomime debut in 2014 playing the title role at the Birmingham Hippodrome and performed as Prince Charming in Cinderella at the Liverpool Empire in 2017.

Duncan will be joined on stage by Britain’s Best Male Baddie Lawrence Boothman and panto dame, Derby’s Morgan Brind, who is back by popular demand.

Littlewolf Entertainment co-producer, Morgan Brind, said: “We’re hugely excited to welcome the enormously talented Duncan to the Arena, He’s known and loved by so many people from not only his enormously successful pop career with Blue but also his numerous appearances in West End musicals, Dancing on Ice and his role of Ryan in Hollyoaks. We know he’s going to be wonderful as Jack, bringing his phenomenal voice and cheeky personality to Derby Arena for a fun-filled few weeks. It’s really shaping up to be an immensely exciting show and now there’s really no need to feel blue this Christmas.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will be on stage at Derby Arena from December 8 until January 5, tickets priced from £14.75 with concessions, group, school and family tickets available.

Customers can book by calling 01332 255800. They can also pick their seats online at derbylive.co.uk, or book in person at the Sales and Information Centre on the Market Place.