It’s showtime again for comic Thomas and co

Mark Thomas returns to Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre soon to perform the new show Showtime From The Frontline.

Directed by Joe Douglas, it can be seen at the venue on February 26 and 27.

Dodging cultural and literal bullets, Israeli incursions and religion, Mark Thomas and his team set out to run a comedy club for two nights in the Palestinian city of Jenin, only to find it’s not so simple to celebrate freedom of speech in a place with so little freedom.

Jenin refugee camp, home to Jenin Freedom Theatre and to people with a wealth of stories to tell. Mark tells this story alongside two of its actors and aspiring comics, Faisal Abu Alhayjaa and Alaa Shehada. This is a story about being yourself in a place that wants to put you in a box.

With sell-out shows, non-stop awards, the highest critical acclaim, his own TV and radio shows, numerous documentaries, published books, Guinness World Records, influencing changes in the law, creating manifestos and exposing arms trade dealers, it’s no wonder that Mark is one of the UK’s most recognised performers and influential activists.

Mark’s book, Liar’s Quartet, is out now via September Publishing.

For more, go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk

Photo credit: Lesley Martin