It would be criminal to miss this touring comedy show

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery can be enjoyed when the show comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal later this year.

Following the phenomenal sell-out success of their multi award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre return with their latest West End smash hit. It can be seen in Nottingham from September 25-29.

A priceless diamond has been entrusted to the city bank, an institution so corrupt that even the security guards are on the take. Can it be safely stored or will it all go horribly wrong?

Don’t miss this smash-and-grab hit comedy that’s guaranteed to deliver swag loads of laughter. Book now, it’d be criminal to miss it!

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk