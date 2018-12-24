Join Duncan and co for panto fun at Derby Arena

Jack and the Beanstalk is running until January 5 at Derby Arena - and is not to be missed.

Following on from last year’s award winning production of Beauty and the Beast, this year’s dazzling star-studded, family pantomime features Blue singer, West End performer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James and winner of the Best Male Baddie award Lawrence Boothman.

Featuring marvellous moosic, cow-ntless costumes and an udderly ridiculous dame this brand new production promises to be Derby LIVE’s most spectacular panto yet.

Call 01332 255800 for show times and ticket availability.