Kay cancels stand-up tour due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’

Peter Kay’s stand-up tour - included dates in Nottingham - has been cancelled due to unforeseen family circumstances.

Dates for the tour were announced last month and would have seen him perform at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on January 23-25 and 28-29, 2019, but these have now been cancelled.

A statement from Peter Kay said: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I’m very sorry.”

For customers that booked directly via the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, the venue is arranging refunds to customers using the same payment method that tickets were paid for.

If customers paid by cash or if the card has expired, refunds will be made by cheque. Tickets will be refunded within the next ten working days.