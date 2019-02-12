Laughs galore at comedy gong show event in Derby

editorial image

Standup comedy fans won’t want to miss the latest Derby Funhouse Comedy Club event at The Blessington Carriage in the city centre on Monday, February 18.

The Should I Stay Or Should I Go? gong show will be hosted by Spiky Mike and will see 12 acts compete in comedy’s answer to Britain’s Got Talent and the X-Factor.

Each stand-up performer does two minutes, then audience judges vote on who to keep on and who to send off.

Expect lots of laughs at the event.

For more, see https://funhousecomedy.co.uk