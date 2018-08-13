Maison Foo will entertain and inform as latest show tours region this autumn

A Thing Mislaid is to be presented by Maison Foo at Deda in Derby on September 21-22 and Nottingham Lakeside Arts Centre on October 20.

Written and co-directed by Bethany Sheldon and Kathryn Lowe, A Thing Mislaid is inspired by migration, journeys and friendship. It celebrates and questions the idea of what it means to leave your birthplace in search of a place to call home once more.

Using Foo’s trademark style of humour, clowning and physical theatre, the show mixes exciting new experiments in miniature puppetry and live camera to create epic cinematic moments live on stage.

Maison Foo’s Beth Sheldon said: “Whether you are interested in the migration stories that have inspired the work or you are just someone that has travelled, journeyed or dreamt of doing so, then this show is for you.”

Informed by A Thing Mislaid’s narrative, Maison Foo has partnered with Derby Theatre, Derby Refugee Advice Centre and Journeys Festival international to identify ways in which they could support refugees and those seeking asylum. From this, Maison Foo created The Refugee Friends Scheme in order to promote community cohesion, combat loneliness and isolation and to make their work more welcoming and accessible to those who may face barriers to accessing the arts.

In 2017, Maison Foo’s artistic directors Bethany Sheldon and Kathryn Lowe - visited the Derby Refugee Advice Centre (DRAC) to meet the volunteers and service users. During their visit, they were deeply moved and saddened by a refugee who told them that he had been living in Derby for two years and that Kate and Beth were the first people outside of DRAC that he had had a proper conversation with since arriving.

This chance conversation led to the development of Maison Foo’s Refugee Friend Scheme.

Funded by The Evan Cornish Foundation, Derby Theatre and Arts Council England, this scheme has now been established as a project in its own right, running alongside A Thing Mislaid tour and thereafter.

Beth continued: “We are making our show as welcoming and accessible as possible, this includes, translated show copy and a welcome message on our flyers into Arabic, Kurdish and Farsi; piloting a captioned version of the show in Arabic subtitles as well as English and a pre- show synopsis available in Arabic, Kurdish and Farsi too. We are also hosting bespoke events called Meet Your Neighbour that help to begin relationships between refugees and their surrounding communities.”

For more on the show and Maison Fee’s recent work, go to www.maisonfoo.com