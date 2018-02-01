Medieval merriment at Ilkeston Theatre Company’s fundraising event

Ilkeston Theatre Company has organised an event for next month to help raise funds for its fortcoming show.

Ilkeston Theatre Company and the Seven Oaks Inn are proud to host a Medieval Fun Night, full of entertainment and frivolities. The festivities will be held in ye olde marquee at Seven Oaks Inn, Stanton by Dale on Saturday, March 24, starting at 7.30pm.

There will be much mirth and merriment in the form of medieval games, including a jousting tournament and the chance to aid the chivalrous Knights in winning the hand of the fair maiden. Entertainment will provided by the troupe of thespians and there will be a delicious three-course supper provided.

Come along dressed in medieval attire as there is a prize for the best costume.

Tickets are £25 and need to be booked in advance (recommended age 12 years and over).

For information contact the Seven Oaks Inn on 0115 932 3189.