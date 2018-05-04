Mountains will hit the heights at Derby Theatre

From a childhood working in a silk factory, to the murder of her father, to the escape to the UK that separated her from her children, Mountains: The Dreams of Lily Kwok is a new play by In-Sook Chappell charting the extraordinary life of Lily Kwok.

The show opened in Manchester last month and comes to Derby Theatre from May 10-12.

It’s based on the family memoir Sweet Mandarin by Helen Tse. Helen Tse is a writer, restaurateur and (still practicing) lawyer: she graduated with a First from Cambridge to become a lawyer, then went to Hong Kong to learn more about her roots.

Inspired by her grandmother’s story, she and her twin sister Lisa opened the Sweet Mandarin in 2004. They have since been awarded an MBE for Services to Food, launched an international range of sauces, written three cookbooks and the restaurant was voted Best Local Chinese restaurant on Gordon Ramsay’s the F Word.

The play moves from heartwarming highs to catastrophic lows as it recounts the true story of the women behind this famous Manchester restaurant. Mountains: The Dreams of Lily Kwok asks questions about what you give up to fit in, and what you leave behind to move forward. The restaurant’s famous Mabel’s Chicken Pot will be cooked live onstage.

For ticket information for this production, you can go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01332 593939.

Photo credit: Jonathan Keenan