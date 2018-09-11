New theatre company to perform Godber’s classic Teechers in Hucknall

Elemental Theatre Company will be performing their first ever production later this month.

Teechers by John Godber can be seen at the John Godber Centre, Ogle Street, Hucknall on September 14 and 21.

The play was written in the 1980s as a response to the changes made to education under Margaret Thatcher’s leadership. The play, however, remains relevant today, with many schools now choosing to change to academies, which introduces new challenges for teachers and students alike.

The play is told from the perspective of three students, who each have to play lots of different characters over the course of the evening (more than nine characters each). The play is a comedy that both adults and teenagers will be able to relate to, and includes a fantastic soundtrack featuring a range of music both old and new.

The performances start at 7.30pm and is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd.

The Elemental Theatre Company is a new group based in Nottingham, committed to producing top quality, small cast plays.

Founded in April this year, the company is currently made up of three members, although they are excited to expand in the near future.

Co-founder Tom Morley said: “We want to make theatre accessible to everyone - low cost tickets with performances across Nottingham that everyone can relate to in different ways. We want to produce exciting and innovative theatre on a very low budget - we have been rehearsing in pubs, bars and even in Tesco!”

Speaking about their production of Teechers, Tom added: “We settled on Teechers as our first production because the characters and the story are so easy to relate to. We can’t wait for you to see the show and fall in love with the play in the same way we have.

“One of our highlights has to be the fight after the Christmas disco – and the end of year performance of The Mikado is not to be missed!”

Tickets are available online, at the John Godber Centre, and on-the-door for £5 each. For more information and to book, visit www.seaty.co.uk/teechers2018