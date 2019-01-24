Noughts And Crosses hits the stage at Derby Theatre

Don’t miss an exciting new adaptation of Noughts And Crosses next month at Derby Theatre.

It has been adapted by Sabrian Mahfouz from Malorie Blackman’s critically acclaimed young adult novel and can be seen from February 1-16.

Noughts and Crosses is set in a dangerous fictional dystopia and is told from the perspectives of two teenagers.

Noughts And Crosses is a captivating love story set in a volatile, racially segregated society and explores the powerful themes of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.

The play will be the first co-production between Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre, Colchester and York Theatre Royal, who have recently formed a new partnership to develop

theatre for younger audiences.

Call the box office on 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk for tickets.